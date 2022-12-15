So far, 2022 has been alright in terms of car releases. We got to see the Ford F-150 Lightning out on the road, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 finally hit the streets, and the all-new Range Rover brought new meaning to the word luxury. But there are still a lot of new cars to look forward to, so what are you excited to see in 2023?



There are a ton of new cars on the horizon. EVs are taking over and with the 2023 model year comes the Cadillac Lyriq EV, the Nissan Ariya will take to the stage, and we might even get to see a Fisker Ocean SUV in the flesh.

And while EVs might be the stars of the show next year, there are still some mighty exciting gas-powered cars on the horizon. Take the 2023 Prius, for example, and the all-new BMW 7 Series, which occupy two pretty opposing ends of the car market.

Clearly, there are a lot of production cars to look forward to next year, but there are also a boatload of exciting race cars hitting the track. We’ve got Formula E’s Gen 3 era kicking off in the new year, another chance for Mercedes to bring the fight to Red Bull with a new F1 car, and the new LMDh class of endurance racers, which I for one am very excited for.

BMW, Cadillac and Porsche will all bring new cars to the updated endurance racing class next year. Each one is set to debut at IMSA in the new year with new designs, new engines, and new hybrid powertrains. It’s a very cool time to get into endurance racing, if you’re so inclined.

But that’s just what I’m excited about in the new year, what about you? Head to the comments section below and let us know the cars you’re excited to see in 2023. We’ll round up some of the top responses in a slideshow tomorrow afternoon.