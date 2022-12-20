Formula 1 tends to be more about the journey than the destination, and the 2022 season wasn’t any different. There were highs and low throughout the year, but no one could stop Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen.



Verstappen won his second consecutive F1 World Championship and broke the single-season wins record. However, his 15-win season wasn’t dominant enough across the 22-race schedule to break the record for the highest winning percentage in a season. Ferrari could only amass four race victories in response.

Here are the moments that made the 2022 season worthwhile for F1 fans despite another year of Ferrari’s lackluster title challenge.