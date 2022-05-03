It’s finally here: Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix is this weekend, and Jalopnik is set to be your one-stop shop for all things race car. Today, we’re running through everything you need to know about the race so you can tune in from home. ( And if there’s anything you want to know about the in-person experience at the event, let me know, too!)

The T rack

The Miami Grand Prix track — known as the Miami International Autodrome — is located within the ground of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The 19-corner track is 3.363 miles long. There are currently three DRS zones and three long straights, with current estimates suggesting the average lap speed will be 139 miles per hour while the top speed could reach 198 miles per hour.

The Championship

The Miami GP could be a decisive race in the 2022 F1 Championship. Right now, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leads the standings with 89 points while second-place Max Verstappen (and reigning World Champion) sits with 59 points. With 25 points up for grabs for the race winner, we’re likely to see the championship direction take definite shape. America will serve as a nice bookend to the F1 Championship this year, with Miami kicking off the initial direction and Circuit of the Americas finalizing things.

Even better? Weather forecasts are predicting some rain on race day, which means there could be a little chaos to kick off F1's run in Miami.

America And F1

America has had a long and complex relationship with Formula One; the U.S. market is one that F1 has tried to crack since the sport first contested under F1 rules, but the fanbase has been largely resistant to the European-heavy sport. Events in Long Beach and Watkins Glen were popular but politically messy, and other attempts to forge street circuits in places like Detroit, Phoenix, or Dallas were, frankly, disasters.

Since the release of Drive to Survive, though, F1 has seen a dramatic rise in popularity in the United States. 2021's US GP crowd was the biggest one that Circuit of the Americas had ever seen, and a massive number of fans were attending an F1 race for the first time. The Miami Grand Prix sold out before tickets were even open to the public.

The F1 momentum in America has never been greater, and we should see that in full display in Miami.

What Else Is Happening?

If you’re in Miami but aren’t attending the race proper, there are countless other activities to keep you occupied, including parties, concerts, and festivals. Timeout has a great list to get you started — and if you’re heading to the Racing Fan Fest in Miami Gardens, make sure to stop by the RACEWKND booth to pick up the America in F1 edition I played a hand in creating!

Racing In Miami

Miami has played host to countless street races in the past. Series like CART, Trans Am, and Formula E have all taken part in a Miami street race at some point. The biggest difference with F1 is the fact that the series requires a higher standard for facilities, which has seen the Miami track moved from Biscayne Bay to the suburban community of Miami Gardens.

How To Watch

Friday, May 6

Free Practice 1 — 2:25 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Free Practice 2 — 5:25 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS/ESPN3

Saturday, May 7

Free Practice 3 — 12:55 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS/ESPN3

Qualifying — 3:55 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, May 8