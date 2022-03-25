Formula 1 in Monaco is a fantastical pinnacle of excellence when it comes to racing and showing off the copious amount of money the European series attracts. Many have dreamed what it would be like to grace the decks of the elite, fancy-ass glass of champagne in hand, to watch an F1 car take the Picsene curve in real time. Many, instead, wish upon a star, wishbone, genie lamp, etc., that they could make friends with one of those yacht owners and make one’s Formula 1 dreams of watching Monaco from a yacht come true.

Instead, we find ourselves always late to a good yacht party, but that’s because we can’t afford a yacht, and no one is extending an invite our way anytime soon. However, if you can afford a yacht in these United States of America, it’s a good time to consider getting one and bank on The F1 Miami Grand Prix’s man-made lake that’ll support yachts. At least, I think that’s what it’s supposed to do.

A photo posted from Front Office Sports on Twitter, originally on the Miami GP’s website, shows a rendition of where these yachts will be chilling. Even though Miami itself runs along the coast of the Atlantic, the track itself is not along that oceanic coastline. So, in the hopping yachting hotspot, planners found a way to include the city’s yacht life, by creating an exclusive club and an accompanying dock along the man-made lake you see above.

Here’s a digital tour of the plan:

While those of you without tickets could look at these yacht prices, gather a dozen of your friends, and find a way to afford this yacht experience, I haven’t been able to uncover how you can do the yacht, without a ticket for the Miami GP.

Also, again, look at that photo. That lake… has a fraction of the yachts you see in Monaco. And there’s another problem: there’s no way to sail in or out. It’s entirely landlocked. So my guess, you rent a yacht and get it dropped into the lake. And the space on that tiny lake is limiting.

With a closer look – see? There’s a handful of yachts. Maybe we can do a contest to guess how many yachts can fit onto the lake . I think putting any more than those nine yachts rendered there might be a stretch.

Meanwhile, t here’s a dozen sites still offering yachts for your viewing pleasure for the 2022 Miami Grand Prix race in May… but I’m at a loss as to how they can accommodate even those dozens of yachts. There was also a package offered exclusively through F1 Experiences, the Luxury Yacht Dyna, which is sold out. Oddly enough, that package includes a Grandstand seat. Why sit with the lesser folk when you can live it up with overpriced champagne and caviar on your yacht?

Call me jaded because I can’t experience the yachting dream myself, but this whole thing comes off as a poorly planned and desperate reach to include the elite and make Miami, hell, the U.S., more showy than it really is. For the rest of you rich folk, good luck with your yacht, and may the odds be ever in your favor.