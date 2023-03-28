These 10 Car Brand Logos Need to Make a Comeback

I’m of two minds about Volvo’s leaner redesign. The preservation of the iron mark was necessary to the company’s identity. I’m also pleased that iconic serif remains in place, at a time when everyone i s ditching serifs left and right. But once again, we’re reducing color and weight to the point where the name itself almost seems like an afterthought, floating in an expanse of nothing. It’s not the worst, but it’s also missing the solidity of the old badge, seen here on the grille of an Australian V8 Supercar.

Those are the auto brand logos that we think would benefit from turning back the clock. But what about you? Let us know what you think of these suggestions and raise your own down in the comments.