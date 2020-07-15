Nissan's New Logo Is Sharp And Simple

Screenshot : Nissan

Nissan revealed a new logo during its 2021 Ariya electric crossover showcase. It’s lighter and sharper than the current/outgoing embossed “NISSAN” hamburger, and I think it’s a big improvement.



Advertisement

(It was never actually a hamburger, by the way. “Nissan’s logo has stayed true to a belief held by its founder Yoshisuke Aikawa, ‘Shisei tenjitsu o tsuranuku,’ which he interpreted to mean, ‘If you have a strong belief, it penetrates even the sun,’” according to Nissan.)

This image was first seen a few months ago in trademark filings, but as of July 14, 2020, I guess it’s official. And the Ariya will be the first new car to wear it.

Advertisement

To be honest, I had completely forgotten that Nissan trademarked a new brand logo design, I only paid attention to the revised “Z” emblem. So I’m guessing I’m not the only car enthusiast who wasn’t expecting this. (Or, am I? I am I just a huge slacker today?)

At any rate, I really like the font. Particularly the Ss. They’re so balanced and elegant.

Now I want to know: Is this going to be on cars as a decal, a single piece of plastic, or eight individual embossed pieces? The latter would look the nicest. On the Ariya, it’s lit up, which... I’m not into it, but, on an electric car, it doesn’t offend me too much.

Interestingly in the Ariya application, this new logo is effectively laid over the old one which makes it look, well, pretty much like the old one when it’s not lit up. Maybe this is meant to be an intentional “ emblem-transition... ” There is a precedent of Nissan doing that I guess, who can forget the 1984 300ZX wearing both “Nissan” and “Datsun” emblems to help people understand it was the same company?

Advertisement

Nissan included a few executions of its new logo in a press release, so we can get an idea of what the logo will look like in different mediums.

Graphic : Nissan

Advertisement

The automaker also posted a little story about the two-year(!) development of this new graphic, which I’ll just share with you wholesale in case you’re interested:

New Nissan Logo Design Process