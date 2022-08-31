I don’t know if you heard, but these days car companies are all about simplifying things. Concept cars are all minimalist designs with boxy forms, interiors are getting stripped back and even logos are being simplified. And following in the footsteps of Nissan and VW, Skoda has become the latest automaker to roll out a new visual identity.



According to Autocar in the UK, Skoda will stop sticking its old badge onto cars. Instead, from 2024 and on, all new Skoda vehicles will wear a swanky new wordmark, beginning with the company’s new Skoda Superb and Skoda Kodiaq models. This will be accompanied by an updated logo, which will only be used for “for communication and digital purposes.” According to Autocar:

“The next generation of Skoda vehicles won’t be adorned by an emblem, the firm has confirmed, with just a new wordmark used instead. “Unveiling its fresh logo – the eighth iteration – alongside its new Modern Solid design language, the Czech firm confirmed that two versions have been created: an updated take on its classic emblem and a wordmark.”

The new logo is a flat, 2D reinterpretation of the brand’s badge. It’s also the eighth generation of the company’s emblem. Skoda also has lost the standalone accent that traditionally sat above the ‘S’. Instead, it has been incorporated into the design by the split in the top of the first letter.

According to Autocar, this was in an attempt to “keep the accent while removing the confusion that it believed it created among non-Czech-speaking customers.”

The new wordmark was premiered on Skoda’s new Vision 7S design study. The all-electric concept car is said to showcase the company’s next-generation design language, which includes an updated front end that incorporates a new ‘T’ shaped headlight array.

As well as unveiling the concept car, Skoda also announced further investment in the electrification of its lineup. This includes a further €5.6 billion investment in e-mobility which will help fund the release of three new EVs “as early as 2026.”



By 2030, the brand says more than 70% of its sales in Europe will be all-electric models.