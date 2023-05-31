Listen, there’s nothing to be ashamed of. Most of us have done it at one point or another, and it’s just something that happens to automotive enthusiasts of a certain age. I am, of course, talking about getting the urge to build an overland off-road vehicle and disappear into the wilderness for a week or two.

The idea is so appealing from picking a truck or SUV to considering all the accessories to setting out for adventure, though, as you’ll soon find out, some adventures are bigger than others, and in North America, the Alexander MacKenzie Grease Trail in British Columbia, Canada is about as big as it gets. This trail is incredibly remote, rarely traveled, and filled with obstacles like water crossings and more downed trees than you can shake a stick at.

HARDEST Overland Trail In North America (We Almost Died)

If that sounds like too much adventure for you, you’re in luck because the fella from the YouTube channel The Story Till Now did the whole route and filmed it. It was released in pieces a while ago but has now been edited into one hour-and-17-minute video with plenty of gorgeous drone shots of the two Jeep Gladiators and one old-ass mountain goat of a Toyota 4Runner.

The trip ranges from laughing and fun to exhaustion and then into abject terror as the group encounters a pretty gnarly piece of trail that almost sees one of them roll down a hill into a river. Sure, it’s a long video, but it’s a whole lot less time-consuming than building your own overland rig to drive to Starbucks.