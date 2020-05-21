I Have $35,000 To Spend On An Overlanding Rig That's Not A Jeep Wrangler! What Car Should I Buy?

Expert 2: Raphael Orlove — It Already Has A Snorkel

Photo : Duncan Imports

A lifted BMW would be cool, but I have said it before and I will say it again: If you are looking for an off-road vehicle and you live in the United States, just buy a Jeep. Parts are readily available and the aftermarket is rich. You’ve already crossed a Wrangler off your list, so you should probably just get a very nice old SJ Wagoneer or Cherokee or, you know what, you don’t need me to tell you any of that.



But what I can remind you is that America is finally getting inundated with cool 1990s JDM offroaders now legal for import under the 25-year rule. If it were me I’d get a Mitusbishi Delica, but since you want something with power, I might look at another model.

The Toyota Land Cruiser.

Toyota has always sold these things in America, so there are parts around, aftermarket support, forum posts you don’t have to google translate, and even a half-decent chance you might spot another Land Cruiser owner while wheeling.

Duncan Imports opened up a second location in Nashville not that long ago, and there’s a couple Land Cruisers down there. One even has a snorkel! It’s a 1991 with not even 50,000 miles on it, and looks like a peach. They’re amazingly far under your budget (not what you usually say about old Toyota trucks) and will go to the moon and back.