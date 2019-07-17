It’s a sad day for wagon lovers as Volkswagen announced that the Golf Sportwagen and Alltrack will not return to the American market after the 2019 model year. It was the only brand new wagon you could buy in the US with a manual, and if you are thinking of grabbing one now is the time to act while inventory is plentiful.

Both the Alltrack and Sportwagen are staff favorites and, while they may not be the fastest rides, they were very good cars. Despite the fact that the overall customer base for a longroof body was small compared to the droves of crossover customers, Volkswagen offered it with a manual in both the Sportwagen and Alltrack. Buyers to get a fully loaded model with a clutch pedal.

What came as a shock to me was the sheer number of brand new manual wagons for sale! Currently Autotrader.com lists a total of 897, 2018 and up Sportwagens and Alltracks with three pedals. That is a surprising amount of inventory for a market that doesn’t really buy wagons or manuals.

This, of course, is good news for anyone on the hunt for an excellent manual wagon. As a bonus there are some serious discounts on some of these cars, with upwards of $6,000 off the MSRP available in certain areas. Grab one now, while you have plenty of choices of colors and trims.