The Indy 500 — also known as “The Greatest Spectacle In Racing” and voted one of the largest single-day sporting events in the world — is just 100 days away. 100 days may feel like an eternity in these ongoing pandemic times, but it’s gonna be May sooner than you expect.



I, along with fellow editor Elizabeth Blackstock, am counting down the days as well, because we’ll both be there in person this year. Neither of us have graced the 500’s presence in Indianapolis, IN since “Before COVID” (BC) in 2019, so we’re quite eager to hit the ground running when we arrive.

While we are just starting to put together the litany of activities and things we would like to do over the race weekend, we’re curious what you would like to see come from our Indianapolis adventure. Is there an interview that’s a must-have? Is there a special secret activity we’re not privy to that we should set out to experience? Are there any unique sights and sounds you’ve only heard of in rumor that you’d like us to note for the ages?

I’ve been a yearly ticket holder since Alexander Rossi surprised fans and even himself crossing the line of historical bricks for his win in 2016, for the 100th running. Although I personally feel I’m still relatively new to the magic that is the 500 in comparison to its illustrious 100+ year history, there are a few things I’ve managed to come across on race weekend, and I don’t doubt there’s plenty more to discover.

So friends and fans — where should we go? Who do you want to hear from? What hilarious or intriguing traditions should we take part in? Give us some ideas or tales of yore, and we might just take you up on your offerings.