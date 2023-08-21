The Weirdest Car Commercials You've Ever Seen

QOTD

The Weirdest Car Commercials You've Ever Seen

Whether it's an advertisement from an automaker or a local dealer spot, there are some weird car ads out there.

By
Andy Kalmowitz
Comments (3)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Weirdest Car Commercials You&#39;ve Ever Seen
Photo: STEVE HEROLD via YouTube

Car commercials are a big business. Just look at the ads on our website. Every year, automakers shell out millions in order to get their vehicle messaging just right. But those best-intended ideas don’t always pan out. That’s what led me to our question from a few days ago.

Advertisement

We asked you to share the weirdest car commercials you’ve ever seen, and good lord did you deliver. Not all of these were Don Draper-level masterpieces, but they were weird. To have been a fly on the wall during an advertising executive meeting in the 1980s when they came up with some of this weird crap... .

Let’s take a look at the weirdest car commercials you’ve ever seen.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Renault Kwid X Dungeons & Dragons

Renault Kwid X Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons:Renault Kwid Outsider commercial! (Brazil)

I’m going with this Brazilian commercial for the Renault Kwid Outsider which features the characters from the 80's Dungeons & Dragons Saturday morning cartoon. I later learned that the cartoon was very popular in Brazil for some reason.

Advertisement

I’ve never had any interest in Dungeons & Dragons or the Renault Kwid. Now I love both of them. Good job, marketing team.

Submitted by: BloggyMcBlogBlob

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Subaru’s Attack On Titan Ad

Subaru’s Attack On Titan Ad

Japanese Attack On Titan Live Action Subaru Advert / スバルフォレスターの広告「進撃の巨人」ENGLISH SUBBED

Years ago, on this very site, I was introduced to “Attack on Titan”, not by a discussion of the anime, but by its inclusion in a Subaru ad. I didn’t know what the hell I was looking at. To be honest, I still really don’t.

Advertisement

I think I get why people like anime now? Maybe? Either way, that road looks absolutely sick, but I’m not sure the Forester is the right vehicle for it.

Submitted by: SolamenteDave

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Smell Some Dust, Buy A Duster

Smell Some Dust, Buy A Duster

80s Commercial | Plymouth Duster | Finola Hughes | 1984

The Plymouth Duster ad from 1984. I thought this ad was weird. IN 1984.

Mind you, pubescent me couldn’t have been happier with Finola Hughes.

This goes so fucking hard. Oh my God. This could be one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen. I’m gonna have “In my Duster” stuck in my head all day.

Advertisement

Submitted by: J-BodyBuilder

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

David Lynch’s Micra Commercial

David Lynch’s Micra Commercial

David Lynch’s Bizarre Car Commercial

How about a commercial for the Nissan Micra, directed by David Lynch?

As a David Lynch fan (a mid-20s white New Yorker) this is GREAT. I especially like that we learn literally nothing about the car. That really sells it for me.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Knyte

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

The Sand Dunes Corvair Commercial

The Sand Dunes Corvair Commercial

1964 Chevrolet Corvair Commerical shot at the Great Sand Dunes National Park

The 1964 Corvair Great Sand Dunes ad. Promoting the off-road capability of a base level economy car long before off-roading went main stream....

Advertisement

This is straight out of Mad Men. I love it. Every aspect of this commercial is just fantastic. Thank you, rear engine traction.

Submitted by: Lou Guay

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

The Lincoln-Twitter Super Bowl Ad

The Lincoln-Twitter Super Bowl Ad

“#Steer The Script” by Lincoln 2013 Super Bowl Commercial

This Twitter-generated fever dream Lincoln ran during the 2013 Superbowl. I get that Lincoln wanted to appeal to a younger audience with cars like the MKZ, but this ad reeks of “how do you do, fellow kids?” And to think they paid for a 90 second Superbowl spot for it too.

Advertisement

Holy hell, I completely forgot about this ad. Someone at an advertising agency really thought they had something here. Think about all the money Lincoln burned by doing this for an MKZ.

Submitted by: Aldairion

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Citroën, Please Never Change

Citroën, Please Never Change

Grace Jones for Citroën

Hands down the Citroen CX ad with Grace Jones. How can anything else even come close?

Advertisement

This ad made me feel so uncomforable. I love it. Citroën, I am begging you to come back to the U.S. We need you.

Submitted by: Fjord

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

I Don’t Know If This Counts, But Fair Enough

I Don’t Know If This Counts, But Fair Enough

Top Gear: Poor Pitch - Series 13 Episode 7 - BBC Two

How about a would-be ad for the Scirocco TDI, from the Top Gear team? The fact that the VW reps mentioned “truth and honesty” in relation to a TDI anything did not escape me.

Advertisement

I’m a firm believer that this is one of the best segments Top Gear ever made. It’s hilarious from top to bottom. Is it technically an advertisement? Well, not really. But, it gets a pass from me. Also, the whole diesel thing is hilarious in hindsight.

Submitted by: Kyree

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Toyota Said “Dudes Rock”

Toyota Said “Dudes Rock”

Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Girlfriend Commercial

A bit weird but also clever

This is legitimately amazing advertisement. It tells you everything you need to know about the Tacoma: it’s tough as hell and plenty of fun for your and the boys. That’s what matters most, because who needs a girlfriend anyway?

Advertisement

Submitted by: savethemanualsbmw335ix

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

This Infiniti “Ad”

This Infiniti “Ad”

1989 Infiniti Created by Nissan “Calming, Comfortable” TV Commercial

This Infiniti ad was apparently a car commercial.

I wonder if this actually convinced anyone to buy one.

Submitted by: PasadenaJones

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

A Ka Commercial

A Ka Commercial

Ford Sport KA Bird

The Ford Ka commercial where it straight murdered a bird. European car. It was specifically the Sport edition that was marketed as “Evil”. Cool little grocery getter that never made it to the states.

Advertisement

Wow I remember laughing my ass off to this while watching an early illegal rip of Top Gear on YouTube. Those were better, simpler times.

Submitted by: yogi_thejeep

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

The Cog

The Cog

Honda - The Cog

How about Weird AND Cool: Honda “The Cog”

This was incredibly satisfying to watch. I mean, who doesn’t love a Rube Goldberg, even if this one isn’t real.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Stephen

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Europe Needs To BFFR

Europe Needs To BFFR

M People - Search For The Hero - Peugeot 406 Advert

M People Peugeot 406 advert, set to the song Search for the Hero.

Europe is so unserious.

Submitted by: skeffles

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

I’m Aging Rapidly

I’m Aging Rapidly

Kia Motors “Hamster Rap” 2010 Commercial

Dancing hamsters.

Be right back, because I need to take a long hard look in the mirror with “DO DA DIPITY” stuck in my head.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Mac Car

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Pao Pao

Pao Pao

nissan pao 日産 パオ

Nothing is likely to top the Pao.

What the hell did I just spend nearly 20 minutes of my life watching?

Submitted by: Brendan McAleer

Advertisement

17 / 17