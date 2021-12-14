Volkswagen’s Un-Pimp Your Ride

Unpimp Ze Auto

Back in the halcyon mid-aughts, Volkswagen truly went wild with their ad campaigns. You can carbon-date this campaign from the (now-archived) MySpace page for its co-star, Helga.

Fun fact: I learned to drive stick in this era GTI. There was one for sale on eBay, in retrospect an incredibly sketchy deal, that I didn’t end up buying. The seller let me learn on it anyway.

