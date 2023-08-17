What’s The Weirdest Car Ad You’ve Ever Seen?

Car advertising is a big business (just look at the ads on our site for proof). Every year, automakers spend millions upon millions of dollars making their ads just right – making sure viewers feel some sort of connection to the car when they’re looking at it. These ads can highlight a car’s luxuriousness, its efficiency, its excellent price point — anything really. But, sometimes they miss the mark and get a bit odd. It got me thinking about today’s question.

I want to know what you think is the weirdest car advertisement of all time . There’s plenty of strange stuff now, but if you dive into the depths of YouTube, you can absolutely find all sorts of weird stuff. Granted, most of it is from the ‘80s and ‘90s, but that absolutely counts in my book.

One of my favorite ads of all time – one I’ve even written about – is deeply, and I mean deeply, odd. It’s this 1985 Chevy Astro Van commercial. It bends space and time to let you know about all the unique and interesting features the Astro is adorned with. Car companies don’t have the moxie to make stuff like this anymore, and that’s just too bad if you ask me.

1985 Chevrolet Astro Van Commercial

There are literally hundreds if not thousands of other options to choose from. I mean, it took me three seconds to find this surreal Dodge Caravan commercial from the mid-80s. So, hop on YouTube and find me some crazy stuff.

Well, I suppose you don’t have to do that. Maybe you’ve got something weird up your sleeve and haven’t ever had the opportunity to share. I mean, how often are you in the right setting to share an off-beat car commercial? Exactly. This is a safe space. Show your fellow Jalops and me the weirdest car commercials you’ve ever seen!