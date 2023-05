OK you jamokes. I asked for your favorite car advertisements and you delivered. I expected the usual, flashy Super Bowl ads, but what I got was a mix of nostalgia, laughs, and surprisingly moving moments I have yet to recover from. I may never.

I just quit coffee and today, instead of caffeine, I’m starting my day off bleary eyed and listening to Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon” while considering contacting my local Volkswagen dealer today.