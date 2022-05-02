Remember the ‘80s? I don’t, but they did seem fun for the folks who were there — especially for Ronald Raegan.



Advertisement

Something else that seemed quite fun: this batshit insane Chevy Astro commercial. I mean, just watch it. Take 30 seconds and watch this shit. I’ve never seen anything like it and can almost guarantee you haven’t either.

We start out with the Astro, I don’t know, vaporizing some Grand Caravans in outer space. It just gets weirder from there.



I dare you to watch this and not get “CHEVY CHEVY ASTRO ASTRO” stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

“The new size Chevy Astro stands alone. ” I t sure does, announcer man, it sure does.

G/O Media may get a commission 45% Off Shark AI Robot Vacuum Clean it up

Features incredibly methodical cleaning, has a deep clean feature for big days, is great at getting pet hair, and even comes with a self-emptying base. Buy for $300 at Amazon

Forget the insane script, just look at the commercial from a visual point of view. The 3D renderings of the van, the planets, the unbelievable transitions. 10/10. Perfect. No notes. Just watch it. I bet you’ve never seen an entire van materialize around eight space people in sunglasses wearing red jumpsuits. Well, the NEW SIZE CHEVY ASTRO gives you just that.

You’re not getting stuff like this for the new GMC Acadia, I promise you that much.

Advertisement

What I wouldn’t do for commercials like this to come back. It’s like a MotorWeek Retro Review on acid.

I suppose I understand why the fellas over at GM had to go so balls to the wall for this commercial. I mean, they were going up against the new Dodge Grand Caravan. It was kicking Chevy’s ass up and down the court. They needed a splash.

Advertisement

They needed the NEW SIZE CHEVY ASTRO riding the one of the rings of Saturn (which wasn’t a GM brand yet) down to the surface. It’s magnificent. Enjoy watching it over and over again, I know I do.

Enjoy the rest of your day, and remember CHEVY CHEVY ASTRO ASTRO.