It’s 8/6 day in the rest of the world, and I’m sure you (like me) are spending most of it watching old drift videos. But the most iconic drift car of a generation is still one of the best old rally cars you can run.

I watched the other weekend as friend of Jalopnik (and rally extraordinaire) Chris Duplessis racked up some surprisingly competitive stage times while wheeling his BEAMS-swapped hachi-roku at the New England Forest Rally, the one in which my coworker Aaron Brown hit two rocks in an E36 M3.

Duplessis’ Instagram is private, though, so rather than try to rip footage from his page, I’ll instead turn to the other haven of Corolla rallying outside of the United States: Finland.

Indeed, I’ve written up the Rally Corollas of Finland before, but they are still at it, and as wildly sideways as ever. Remember that these cars have live rear axles. How they handle rough roads as well as they do is a testament to their design, and the kind of drivers they seem to always draw to them.