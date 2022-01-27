The 2023 Toyota Sequoia getting its own TRD Pro trim was more or less a matter of course in the Year of the Overlanders. While the Sequoia TRD Pro debuted on the outgoing generation of the full-size SUV, it took Toyota a while to get there. You could argue the previous Sequoia TRD Pro was a desperate attempt to keep Toyota’s old redwood relevant. But this time, the Sequoia TRD Pro is coming out the gate first thing because the U.S. can’t get enough off-roaders. Or for that matter, the redesigned Land Cruiser, either.

No, the new Sequoia TRD Pro won’t plug the Land Cruiser-sized hole in your heart, but dammit, it’s going to try. And you know what? I dig it. Against all odds, the Sequoia streamlines the massive Tundra, and the TRD Pro version looks like it’s getting enough upgrades to handle taking this big SUV off-road.

It starts with the frame, which Toyota says the Sequoia (and Tundra) shares with the Land Cruiser and Lexus LX. The carmaker claims the frame is stiffer and lighter than the outgoing model. That’s good, because the raucous 5.7-liter V8 from before is gone. Toyota’s replacing that engine with a single hybrid drivetrain across the whole Sequoia model line. That’s the twin-turbo V6 hybrid setup from the Tundra, which makes 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque.



This is noteworthy because it’s at odds with the notion of a humongous off-road ready SUV. Almost like if you picked on a Prius in the park, and it ran away to call its big brother and this damn thing showed up. A muddy, beefy hybrid. Again, I dig it, man. Fuel consumption figures are still unknown, though.

And while all new Sequoias will be hybrids, they won’t all get the suspension and running gear of the TRD Pro. The following are the highlights from Toyota, with added emphasis from me:



TRD-tuned FOX internal bypass shocks offer a smooth on-road ride, but most importantly, they can confidently handle off-road terrain when the trail gets rough. A 1/4-inch aluminum TRD front skid plate offers added trail protection. Sequoia TRD Pro also offers additional trail capability with a standard selectable locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select, CRAWL Control and Downhill Assist Control. TRD Pro proudly sports a heritage-inspired “TOYOTA” grille with an embedded TRD light bar and marker lights toward the top of the grille. It’s equipped with Pro-specific black 18-inch TRD alloy wheels with an increased offset to provide a wider stance.

Also, don’t tell anyone, but I get Ramcharger vibes from this thing. Probably because I think the 2023 Tundra looks a little like the second-gen Dodge Ram. I loved the design of that old truck so as far as this Sequoia goes, I’ll say it one last time. I dig it, man.

Whether the Sequoia TRD Pro will inherit any of the Land Cruiser’s trail talent is still in question, but if it doesn’t I guess there’s always Lexus. Or a 4Runner.

