A new report released Monday found that the average age of America’s fleet of vehicles has jumped two years to 12.1 years, according to IHS Markit. We are making our cars last longer than ever, which got me wondering, what’s a car you made last well beyond its supposed finish line?
A lot of us swear by the car knowledge we’ve inherited, by so-called truths about The Cars, for better or worse. Somewhere along the way I picked up the notion that foreign (read: Japanese) cars were the only ones that could last forever.
Boy, was I wrong, because a lot of cars end up on the road for a long time, regardless of their origin, which is why I’m asking this today: What car lasted longer than you ever expected?
A buddy back in high school used to swear by the reliability of his family’s mid-’90s Dodge Ram 1500 Club Cab truck. It was a big, red Ram 1500, and his family called it Clifford. I called bullshit any time he mentioned it, because it was a Dodge truck and those are the worst, amirite?
Back when we used to tell stories about what we would drive after graduation, or choose sides in the fight between the Camaro and Mustang (it’s Mustang or bust,) or when we argued over which carmaker reigned supreme (BMW, duh) my friend would interject and claim that nothing could outdo Clifford.
He would tell us his dad passed it down to him and that the damn thing was bulletproof. He would brag that its eight-cylinder engine hadn’t been phased by all the driving his family did, and claimed it had just gone past the 300,000 mile mark.
Of course, I didn’t believe him. I was pretty sure he was lying in order to make for a good story about his average pickup. That is, until I finally saw it with my own eyes. I just had to see about this legendary mileage for myself, I said to him. So, one day we walked out of first period CAD class and to the parking lot of our old campus.
Sure enough, Clifford the big, red Ram had rolled its odometer over six figures three whole times — and then some. I had to eat my words about Dodge being unreliable and that’s when I finally came to appreciate not only the Dodge Ram and its ilk, but anything with an American V8.
Before that, I thought the only car that could travel that far or drive that long was something from Toyota. I have yet to witness a Toyota drive one million miles myself, but Clifford is still on the road today.
I’ll see it around the grocery store parking lot now and then. For reference, I graduated high school in 2007. It’s very possible that pickup truck is going to outlive me. So, what car has surprised you? Which one has lasted longer than you ever expected?
DISCUSSION
In 2004 I was about to pull the trigger on a Pontiac GTO, when there was a shake-up in the local management of my company and the ONE person in the entire office of 40 people who I did not get along with suddenly became my boss.
Not knowing how long I would continue to be employed, I switched gears and instead of the GTO, I purchased a used (26K miles) 2002 Olds Intrigue that had been sitting on the dealer’s lot for several months. This had the effect of cutting my monthly payment in half, even though I only put $2000 down on the car rather than the $4500 I was planning to put down on the GTO.
I had a cow-orker who was also in the market for a new car and she bought a Volvo after ridiculing my choice of an Oldsmobile, which she derided as ‘crap’ along with all other American cars.
Fast forward 10 years and 200K miles, the car has been paid off for five years and except for general maintenance items (and window regulators) I haven’t put any major work into the car; meanwhile my cow-orker is on her THIRD Volvo (they tended to get expensive after 60K miles or so.)
Oh, and by this time my witch of a boss is a distant memory, having been fired six months after being promoted.
The Intrigue is still running well, but is starting to show its age (faded paint, worn interior, etc) and I am getting the bug for a new car. I eventually sell the Olds to a friend’s son who was just starting college.
He drove the car another two years and 30K miles before it got rammed in the side one day while he was at class.