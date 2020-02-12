Drive Free or Die.
The Porsche Taycan Comes In Pink Oh My God

Kristen Lee
Illustration: Porsche Taycan Forum

As humans, we have the exquisite ability to see a whole range of wonderful colors. Researchers have chalked healthy humans eyes up to being able to distinguish around a million. So why are most of our cars the same shade of sludge? If you wind up getting a Porsche Taycan and you don’t immediately paint it pink, you’re going to Taste Jail.

The Porsche Taycan brochure, uploaded today in a thread on the Porsche Taycan Forum, shows all 17 colors the car will be offered in. Alongside Mamba Green Metallic, a personal favorite of mine, there’s also Frozen Blue Metallic, Crayon, Coffee Beige Metallic, Cherry Metallic—and Frozen Berry Metallic

Screenshot: Porsche

We haven’t yet seen a Taycan wear Frozen Berry in real life, but the Taycan forum has a few renderings for us. “While we wait for real-world pictures the Taycan in Frozen Berry Metallic, along with those other impressive Porsche Paint-To-Sample colors, our renderings below show how it could look,” the administrator notes.

They look real good! Especially with the black trim and the black wheels.

Illustration: Porsche Taycan Forum
Illustration: Porsche Taycan Forum

Who else offers a factory pink? I can’t think of any off the top of my head. This Frozen Berry looks like a metallic version of the pale pinks used in the ‘50s, found on cars with a lot of chrome, big fins and whitewall tires. It’s very, very nice.

Good car for Wednesdays.

Kristen Lee

