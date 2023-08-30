The Longest Winning Streaks In F1 History

There are a lot of records out there to be broken in Formula 1. You could go for the most laps led, currently held by Lewis Hamilton at well over 5,000, or you might want the record for the longest time between your first and latest podium finish, which is now held by Fernando Alonso.

But one record that’s probably a lot more appealing to competitive types, like F1 drivers, is the record for the most consecutive F1 race wins. And, after Max Verstappen equalled that record at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, we thought it was time to see what other drivers have notched up some pretty impressive winning streaks.

So sit back, relax and flick through the following slides to see the 15 Formula 1 drivers with the longest win streaks in the sport’s history.