Husqvarna has unveiled its latest dual-sport or adventure motorcycle, the Norden 901. The 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 will hit dealers this month, but the bike isn’t exactly new. Husqvarna first showed it off at EICMA 2019, where the concept was so well-received that Husqvarna put the Norden 901 into production. The Husky keeps the round headlight alive, and I love it.



That same show also featured the introduction of the Ducati DesertX, which is another ADV bike that enthusiasts have eagerly awaited. Now, that desert ’Duc is going to have some competition from Husky and its parent company, KTM.

Husqvarna says it’s entering a new segment, but the bike maker has historically been associated with gnarly off-roaders. The company says the Norden is its entry into the “travel segment,” and that is clear with the adventure-touring Norden 901, which has a lot in common with KTM’s 890 Adventure R.



The Norden 901 borrows its engine from the KTM, but the specs are slightly different. The Norden has an 889cc twin-cylinder engine making 105 horsepower and about 74 lb-ft of torque. The parallel-twin’s power delivery will depend on a ride-by-wire throttle. The bike has three selectable modes, Street, Rain and Offroad. Its braking system, with Bosch Cornering ABS, will also have selectable Street and Offroad modes. The Norden weighs about 450 pounds.

The seat starts at 33.6 inches, and goes up to 34.4 inches. The front wheel is 21 inches, while the rear is 18 inches. Of course, both of the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires will be wrapped around wire-spoke tubeless wheels. The suspension comprises an adjustable WP Apex upside down fork out front, and a WP Apex adjustable rear shock. Standard ADV stuff, mostly.



The Norden will also have a slipper clutch and an Easy Shift system that enables clutchless up- and down-shifts, which Husqvarna says should make navigating trails easier. It’s not quite a DCT system like that of Honda’s Africa Twin, but it might be better for riders who prefer to shift their own gears on the road while having some help off-road. The Norden should go a decent distance with its five gallon gas tank. Husqvarna claims it’s good for just under 250 miles of range.



And that’s what Husqvarna is highlighting here. This bike is meant to travel more on road than off. It probably won’t be exactly as capable as its KTM stablemate when the road turns to trail, but the Husky should be the more comfortable highway bike. Rideapart reports the Norden 901 starts at $13,999.