KTM's Track-Only Monster Sold Out In Five Minutes

What do you call a KTM that is based on a KTM that isn’t really a KTM? Well, in this case you call it the sold-out-in-five-minutes RC 8C Ready To Race. This is a weird and interesting bike, as it is actually a Kramer GP2 890R under the orange skin. That isn’t to say it’s a bad bike, but it’s only tangentially a KTM, kinda, sorta. Anyway, the track-only bike from the company that doesn’t really build track bikes was limited to just 100 units, and a hundred people put down almost forty grand to buy one within the first four and a half minutes of the order books opening.

Advertisement

Alright, so what is a Kramer? Well, this track-only chassis was developed by a team of former KTM engineers, and it was designed around a 130-horsepower KTM 899cc parallel-twin (the same as the KTM 890 Duke) supplied through official channels. The suspension for this bike was developed by WP, which is a subsidiary of KTM. So it didn’t start as a KTM, but it’s sort of a KTM. Now that the Kramer is wrapped in KTM skin, I guess it’s a full-blown KTM now. Whatever it is, it’s quick and cool and fun.

At just 309 pounds, this is an impressive track bike, apparently within spitting distance of Moto2 lap times in the right hands. Is going fast on track worth $38,999 to you? For 100 people (at least) the answer was a resounding yes, as they let their Visa do the talking for them. Each of these 100 owners will get the opportunity to look like a badass at their next track day. I guarantee I wouldn’t be quick enough on a regular 890 Duke to warrant the upgrade to a bike like this, so it couldn’t be me, fam, but more power to you. I hope you’re happy with it!

I truly hope that every one of these 100 bikes will be ridden in anger, rather than put up in a climate controlled warehouse where it’ll be on display. These bikes aren’t particularly pretty, so please please please ride them rather than making them static displays. I’m so sick of collectors keeping bikes like this with no miles. It’s just sad.

Twenty-five lucky KTM buyers will be invited to a special track day event with factory riders Dani Pedrosa and Mika Kallio. In addition to the standard bike, those buyers will get an extra set of Dymag wheels with rain tires installed, a spare set of brake discs, tire warmers, paddock stands, and hospitality and hotel for three days of testing at Jerez in Spain. Lucky (wealthy) fuckers...

Advertisement

Of course, if you didn’t get one of the 100 KTM RC 8Cs sold, don’t fret! Y ou can still call up Kramer Motorcycles and order basically the same exact bike, minus the KTM-specific bodywork. It’s not as pretty, but it’s bound to be as fast at the track. And probably a bit cheaper, to boot.