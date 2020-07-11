The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Gets A Price Increase To Go With More Power

Photo : Subaru

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is finally getting some more power in one trim, after years of complaints about the car being underpowered. A whole 30 horsepower more will come in the Sport trim, though you’re gonna have to pay for it.

Subaru announced how much on Friday, when it announced pricing for the 2021 Crosstrek.

With a starting price of just $22,245, an increase of only $100 from the 2020 model year, all Crosstrek trim levels are equipped with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring as standard, an advantage over other compact SUVs that make all-wheel drive an extra-cost option. [...] The distinctive and more powerful new Crosstrek Sport starts at $26,495 and is the only Crosstrek trim level to feature the dual-function X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control, with SNOW/DIRT and DEEP SNOW/MUD settings to optimize AWD performance for difficult weather or road conditions. All other Crosstrek trim levels equipped with CVT feature standard X-MODE with Hill Descent Control.

The base model is $140 more than the 2020, while the extra power comes in at around $142 more per horsepower. Here’s the entire chart:

Screenshot : Subaru

There is (very much by design) a trim of the Crosstrek for pretty much anyone, though the 182 horses offered by the 2.5 liter, four-cylinder engine in the Sport trim will only be in the Sport trim. The rest will have the 2.0 liter, 152 horsepower four-cylinder that is already offered in the Crosstrek. This means that the Sport trim is the one to get, even though, paradoxically, it only comes with a CVT, which I’m sure Subaru will tell you is in fact pretty sporty.

The CVT in the Sport car is perfectly on brand for Crosstrek, given its status as one of the most sensible cars you can buy in the year 2020 in America. That’s precisely because of what it doesn’t do. It’s (still!) underpowered, it doesn’t take up a ton of space, it’s interesting but not that interesting, and it’s gas mileage isn’t too good, but it’s good enough. It’s not supposed to be fun, exactly, because it’s merely trying to be an effective tool.