The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur took some notes from the Porsche Panamera it shares a platform with, finally getting rear-wheel steering, adding rear-wheel bias to its all-wheel drive system, and boosting its W12 engine to reach a top speed of 207 mph.

Think of the new Flying Spur as the sedan version of the new Continental GT coupe, which also rides on Volkswagen’s MSB platform like the Porsche Panamera. Where that car pushed to be more sporty, so does the Flying Spur.

It’s debut W12 engine, a tweaked version of the same engine you find in the old Flying Spur and current Bentayga SUV, is a twin-turbo, 6.0-liter absolute unit now making 626 brake horsepower, or approximately 635 horsepower, and 664 lb. ft. of torque mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission, throwing the car at a top speed of 207 mph.

Like the Panamera, the Flying Spur now gets a rear-wheel steering setup to help it feel a little more agile in the corners, and to help with the turning radius in the golf course parking lot. It also gets a rear-biased all-wheel drive system, where the previous system was a fixed ratio, with full rear-wheel drive capability in normal driving and power going to the front wheels when things get slippery.

Advertisement

The new car also gets adjustable air suspension, a 130 mm, or about 5.2 inch, longer wheelbase, and a front axle that’s been pushed forward for greater cabin space.

The Flying Spur now also gets a heads-up display, a night vision camera, blind sport warning, traffic assist, which is a lane and distance-keeping advanced cruise control, automatic braking, self-parking, and a top view camera for a 360 view around the car.

Advertisement

Inside, the interior gets a new configurable 12.3-inch infotainment screen that’s on a three-faced rotation, with the two other faces either analog dials with a clock, compass and chronometer, or just a blank matching wood panel. There’s also Bentley’s new “3D” leather treatment on the doors, diamond-knurled metal on the dashboard and dials, and eight different optional veneers.

Most importantly, the Flying Spur and its engine will be built in Crewe, England, and gets a new “Flying B” mascot that can disappear under the hood. You may want to retract it if you’re going for that top speed number.

Advertisement