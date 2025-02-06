Mercedes-Benz Is Practically Begging People To Buy Its EVs With $15,000 Discounts

Mercedes-Benz has spent a lot of time and billions of dollars bringing its five electric vehicle offerings stateside. Unfortunately, no one really seems to care, and because of that, they’re all flopping hard. In 2024, the EQB crossover saw a 36 percent sales drop, the EQE saw a 39 percent drop and the flagship EQS saw an enormous 52 percent drop. Now, the German automaker is offering its EVs with some pretty impressive discounts in an effort to drum up interest.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC SUV | First Drive CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC SUV | First Drive

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC SUV | First Drive CC Share Subtitles Off

English 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC SUV | First Drive

Earlier this week, the Mercedes-Benz sent a bulletin to dealerships outlining some discounts on its electric models, according to Cars Direct. From the looks of it, these are some of the largest discounts the company is currently offering. It’s not just pedestrian models, either. MB is discounting AMG variants of the EQS and EQE sedans and the EQE SUV.

Advertisement

The AMG EQS sedan will see the biggest price drop – $15,000 to be exact. That works out to be about a 10 percent discount on the car’s $148,700 MSRP. At the same time, the EQE sedan gets a $10,000 discount and the AMG EQE SUV will see $8,000 of cash on the hood.

Advertisement

Here’s more on the discounts, from Cars Direct:

Surprisingly, Mercedes is also offering the EQS 580 SUV and EQS 680 Maybach with a discount of $10,500. The EQS 680 Maybach is the automaker’s flagship EV and carries a starting price tag of $181,050. It may not seem like a large discount, but it equates to nearly 6% off the SUV’s price tag. Getting $10,500 off the EQS 580 SUV equates to a better deal for shoppers, as the discount represents 8% of the SUV’s price tag. Mercedes-Benz is also offering the EQS 450 Sedan and EQS 580 Sedan with hefty discounts of $13,500. The EQS 450 Sedan starts at $108,550 and the EQS 580 Sedan costs $128,500, making the discount nearly 12% of the EQS 450 Sedan’s starting price at 11% of the EQS 580 Sedan’s MSRP. [...] Mercedes is offering more electric vehicles with discounts, but these are some of the largest ones we found.

Advertisement

Cars Direct says the discounts are being offered as the Mercedes Incentive Bonus, and they are an unadvertised dealer cash incentive. I suppose it’ll be a nice surprise for folks about to sign on the dotted lines for a new electric Mercedes-Benz.

Time will tell if these discounts make any material difference to Mercedes EQ sales. If I had to guess, electric G-Wagen sales are certainly going to help the effort out. By in large, the general public doesn’t seem to be too into the way these cars look or their prices, especially when compared to the competition. Sure, their shapes make them some of the most aerodynamic vehicles out there, but that endeavor has sort of come at the expense of conventionally good looks.