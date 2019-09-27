Take The Best Sushi Taillight Quiz On The Whole Internet

The other day, I went out with some friends to one of those $20/all-you-can-cram sushi places. In the few moments when I wasn’t jamming delicious little packets of raw fish and sushi rice down my throat, tamping down with a chopstick as necessary, I happened to glance at some of the sushi and noticed something interesting. Here’s what I saw:

I looked at those lovely little seaweed-wrapped cylinders of tuna and salmon and rice and realized that, hey, those have all the colors one would need to emulate taillights!

So, that inspired me to make some drawings of famous, perhaps even iconic, taillights, translated into sushi. Just for the hell of it, let’s make it a little quiz, why not?

See if you can figure out what taillights I’m representing via sushi up there. It shouldn’t be that hard, really, though the two plates of sashimi in the middle may be a bit trickier. Click here for the answers!

Is there a better way to end your week than with a sushi taillight quiz?



No. No, there isn’t.