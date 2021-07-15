Truck Hauling Ten Tons Of Ramen Noodles Crashes Into Lake, Almost Creates World's Largest Soup

On Tuesday, a semi truck hauling 20,000 pounds of ramen noodles overturned and ended up in Lake Conway in Arkansas. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reports that are no reports of injuries. T he semi came just feet from creating the world’s largest and possibly least delicious ramen noodle bowl .

Much of the truck’s cab and some of its trailer were partially submerged in the lake. Thankfully, the rig’s occupants reportedly escaped without injury.

It’s not uncommon for trucks to overturn and spill cargo in a hilarious manner. This crash is a story that sounds so silly that Snopes had to confirm that it actually happened.

Meanwhile, local news stations and Facebook commenters are having a ball with soup jokes. KARK roasted the driver while THV11 joked about how you make instant ramen:

Not sure this is what they meant when they said to “just add water.”

The puns are dad joke terrible but I can’t stop laughing at them.

A HAZMAT team was dispatched to the crash and the oodles of noodles were extracted out of the trailer and into a nearby dumpster. The semi itself was pulled out later. The value of the lost cargo is unknown, but it has to be something like $50 or so.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirms that the lake wasn’t contaminated. I mean, 20,000 pounds of ramen in a lake would definitely beat the Guinness World Record for largest serving of soup. That comparatively puny thing was a mere 2,996 pounds!



The cause of the crash is still under investigation.



