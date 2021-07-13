Fuel Tanker Plows Into Highway Median, Igniting 14,000 Gallons Of Fuel Into A Fireball

Gif : Troy Police Department

A fuel tanker truck veered into a highway median in Troy, Michigan, on Monday. Shortly after impact, the tanker’s 14,000 gallons of diesel and gasoline ignited into a fireball like a scene out of Hollywood.

At around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Troy Police Department reports, a tanker hauling 14,000 gallons of fuel veered into the median of I-75. A car hauler just behind the tanker caught the crash on video and it looks intense. The truck doesn’t turn for the curve, nearly taking out a Honda CR-V on its way to the median. It appears that the driver of the truck doesn’t attempt to turn or even brake before the crash.

Thankfully, the semi’s driver was able to escape the wreck with only minor injuries and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. If you ever wondered just how strong those concrete barriers are, here’s your answer. The barriers kept the truck safely in the northbound lanes, preventing a worse crash.

As Fox 2 Detroit reports, the crash caused quite the mess for crews to clean up. Detroit Free Press notes that the fuel load consisted of 10,000 gallons of gasoline and 4,000 gallons of diesel. The tanker burned for two hours and the fire left it in an unrecognizable state.

While most of the fuel is believed to have burned up, gasoline and diesel flowed into drains and ditches. Dirt was hauled in and dumped into the ditches in an effort to contain the spill. But it gets worse from there, as the heat from the fire may have damaged the road surface, which was only recently rebuilt.

The crash happened just past exit 69 for Big Beaver Road, and no, that’s not a joke or a typo.

I-75 was closed down in both directions for removal of the truck and fuel then subsequent inspection of the road surface. Michigan State Police Metro Detroit say that the section of highway may be closed for a while as the heat may have buckled the road surface. in the meantime, highway traffic is being diverted onto Woodward Avenue.

The cause of the crash isn’t known at this time and authorities are investigating.







