Stellantis Seems Pretty Worried About A Possible Strike

Stellantis is apparently attempting to wring out every last ounce of productivity from its Warren Truck Assembly Plant and Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Michigan ahead of a looming strike deadline in September, according to Reuters. Both facilities are crucial for Jeep SUV production.

Stellantis reportedly told workers at both facilities that they would be at “critical status” from July 5 through October 2 . What that basically means under the current United Auto Workers contract is that the plants can run up to 7 days a week for a period of 90 days, and they can require union employees to work more than 9 hours of overtime, according to the outlet.

“The company executives are doing this to build up inventory ahead of a potential strike. They are trying to intimidate us because we will not accept another sellout contract from the United Auto Workers,” the rank-and-fire committee, an independent group of mostly union workers at the Warren facility, wrote in a post reported by Reuters.

You will not be surprised to find out that Stellantis does not agree with this assessment. Instead, they say high demand for the Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee as the reason for the extended hours. The company also reportedly sent a letter to the UAW saying the critical status was due to a shortfall in Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer production. Stellantis says it is 17,871 units behind, though t he UAW blames this gap on the company laying off a shift of workers at the plant last summer.

Reuters reports that in the past, automakers have indeed built up inventory of popular vehicles ahead of UAW contract deadlines and possible strikes.

The outlet says UAW President Shawn Fain – along with other union leaders – has been upping the pressure on Stellantis, General Motors, and Ford ahead of the September 14 expiration of the UAW’s current contracts . Formal contract negotiations are to begin on July 13 .