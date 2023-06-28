Michiganders Rejoice: Sheetz Is Coming

It’s the best day for Michiganders since “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” dropped in 1976. Gas station and convenience store colossus Sheetz is reportedly expanding its reach into Michigan for the first time in the Detroit suburb of Romulus, Crain’s Detroit Business reports.

Plans for the latest store from the Altoona, Pa.-based company were reportedly detailed in documents for the Romulus Planning Commission. It is said to have considered a special land use permit for the $2 million proposal for a 5.6-acre patch of land. Crain’s says the store will be about 6,900 square-feet and include 12 vehicle fueling stations under a canopy that’ll be about 4,700 square-feet. There will be five additional truck fueling stations under a 2,500 foot canopy.



“Sheetz has ambitious plans to grow in Michigan and we are excited to open our first store in the state in Romulus,” Brian Dinges, assistant VP of real estate for Sheetz said in a statement to Crain’s. “Our goal is to continue working collaboratively with the city officials in Romulus to open this location in the latter part of 2024.”

Right now that’s pretty much all we know about Shettz’s newest location. Don’t expect too many surprises. It’s just a Sheetz after all.

But, while I’m happy for my Michigander friends, I am also jealous. You see, I went to school at Penn State – the heart of Sheetz country. Only a few days ago, it was announced that the Sheetz location in downtown State College would be closing. It’s a very tough time for my fellow Penn Staters and I as we come to terms with this immeasurable loss. I know Sheetz is a Pennsylvanian company, but with this move are they saying University of Michigan > Penn State? I certainly hope not. I will never forgive you, Sheetz.