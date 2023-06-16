From this point on, anything you read is all on you. You clicked the link. You ignored my warning. I did my best to stop you, so you can’t blame me for what you’re about to read. Here’s a link to a different article that I wrote. Go read that one instead.



WTAJ reports that Themis Matsoukas, a professor at Penn State, was caught committing an unholy act when park rangers identified his Subaru Outback. The professor is accused of repeatedly having sex with his dog at Rothrock State Forest. He’s been charged with open lewdness, indecent exposure, sexual intercourse with an animal, animal cruelty and disorderly conduct. Because he was wearing a mask at the time, park rangers were only able to identify him because his car was caught on camera, allowing rangers to run the license plate.

Park rangers first became aware of Matsoukas’s “activities” in April when he was reportedly caught by cameras set up to catch people who were stealing hand sanitizer from the bathrooms. Unable to identify him, they reached out to two camp owners who had trail cams that might give them more information. Not only did the trail cams catch him, but they also showed that he’d been doing it at least as far back as 2014.

On May 16, cameras allegedly caught him again, and when they ran his license plate, they found his driver’s license photo matched the images they had captured. Police were able to get a search warrant for Matsoukas’s house and arrested him. “I’m done, I’m dead. You don’t understand, I do it to blow off steam,” he reportedly told park rangers when they showed up at his door. He would later beg the rangers to shoot him.

Plenty of people need to blow off steam, but usually, they don’t go to a park bathroom, strip down to nothing but a black ski mask, backpack and boots before they start filming themselves, you know. And they definitely don’t involve their dog, as Matsoukas allegedly did.

After his arrest, a Penn State spokesperson told StateCollege.com that Matsoukas “has been relieved of his responsibilities and is on leave.”