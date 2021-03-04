Drive Free or Die
SpaceX Latest Starship Test Goes Perfectly Except For When It Explodes At The End

Screenshot: YouTube

SpaceX has been performing launch-flip-and-land tests of its new beyond-Earth-orbit launcher and spacecraft prototype, Starship, since December of last year. That first test ended in a big fireball, because Starship didn’t quite stick the landing. A second test, last month, came closer, but kind of belly-flopped into the ground, ending in another explosion. This time, Starship performed exactly as intended, launching, executing a flip maneuver, and sticking the vertical landing. Then it exploded, because, well, I guess it’s just been decided that’s how these Starship tests end: with big, exciting fireballs.

With the minor exception of everything blowing up, the test went extremely well for SpaceX, with all three Raptor engines firing as intended, and deactivating in order during landing. Really, the actual test itself went beautifully.

Here’s a video of the successful launch, bellyflop maneuver, and landing:

...and this is video from about ten minutes later:

A methane leak is reported to be a probable cause of the explosion, though SpaceX has yet to issue an official explanation.

Many responses have been focused more on the very non-trivial successful parts of the short test, as they represent a very significant milestone for Starship:

Unsurprisingly for a venture involving Elon Musk, some SpaceX supporters seem affronted that news outlets would even mention something as trivial as a massive explosion:

Illustration for article titled SpaceX Latest Starship Test Goes Perfectly Except For When It Explodes At The End
Screenshot: YouTube
I mean, come on, my stans. Yes, no question, there’s huge successes here, and SpaceX will have plenty of great data to keep moving ahead.

But you can’t expect nobody to comment on the thing blowing up. Because it blew up.

Relax, minions of Elon, everyone knows rocket science is, you know, rocket science. It’s not easy, and this kind of thing is to be expected, as are people reacting to it.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

DISCUSSION

agb5
moistened bint

The good news is that the rocket technology is out of its infancy. The bad news is that it is now a toddler. It took a few steps, then fall down and go boom.