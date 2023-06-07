The internet can be a depraved place. There’s mayhem and poor taste to be found around just about every corner. However, few people can really say they’re as vile as whomever decided it would be a good idea to post this to Craigslist: a piece of the headlight assembly from the Porsche Carrera GT Paul Walker was killed in. As far as we can tell this is legitimate. They are asking $75,000 for the item.

“These items were all personally recovered from the crash site by me on the night the accident happened,” the garbage human wrote in his post. “All items were picked up after the police allowed the general public access to the area and removed the yellow tape.”

Walker was killed while riding with a friend in a 2005 Carrera GT in Valencia, California on November 30, 2013. Along with the headlight, this sack of shit also picked up and is selling “a piece of the door,” “some miscellaneous pieces including a molten rod from the burnt metal filled with asphalt” and “carbon fiber from the vehicle.” Just a reminder: this is the scene of where someone died.



How anyone in good conscience could rummage around the area of a person’s death, steal pieces from the crash, hold onto them for nearly 10 years and then try to hock them on Craigslist for 75 grand is beyond me. If it’s beyond you too, that means you are not a terrible, terrible person, unlike this guy.

Jalopnik has reached out to Craigslist for a comment on the matter, and we will update this article when and if we get a response.