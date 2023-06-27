The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
QOTD

Show Us Your Car's Factory Tool Kit

What's in them? Are they Complete? Have you ever even used them?

By
Kyle Hyatt
Comments (23)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A fabric Mercedes Benz tool roll has slightly rusty wrenches in it
Not bad for being 53 years old.
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

If you look on eBay for tool kits for classic cars – especially classic European cars – you’ll probably be staggered by some of the prices being commanded for them. How bad could they be, though? Try nearly $6,000 for a Porsche 356B tool kit or $15,000 for a Ferrari 365 GTB Daytona kit!

Watch
Joe Pantoliano 'Accidentally' Learned How to Handle Hills With A Manual
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Rutledge Wood Isn't The Biggest Corvette Fan, But Loved His C6
Yesterday
Need A Fun Manual Car For My Teen Daughter | What Car Should You Buy?
Yesterday

So, naturally, being a colossal nerd, I’m super curious what your car’s toolkits look like. Are they big and comprehensive classic car kits, or are they the bare minimum with a crap-tier screwdriver and a phone number that doesn’t work anymore?

Advertisement
A 1970 Mercedes factory toolkit is laid out on a trunk
Maybe these lil guys have a date with a big tub of Evaporust
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

Now, it’s your turn to show them off because I want to see them. To get this party started, I’ll show you the tool kit from my 1970 Mercedes-Bena 280se. Aside from needing a hot date with some Evaporust, things are pretty cool and complete.