Show Us Your Car's Factory Tool Kit

If you look on eBay for tool kits for classic cars – especially classic European cars – you’ll probably be staggered by some of the prices being commanded for them. How bad could they be, though? Try nearly $6,000 for a Porsche 356B tool kit or $15,000 for a Ferrari 365 GTB Daytona kit!

So, naturally, being a colossal nerd, I’m super curious what your car’s toolkits look like. Are they big and comprehensive classic car kits, or are they the bare minimum with a crap-tier screwdriver and a phone number that doesn’t work anymore?

Now, it’s your turn to show them off because I want to see them. To get this party started, I’ll show you the tool kit from my 1970 Mercedes-Bena 280se. Aside from needing a hot date with some Evaporust, things are pretty cool and complete.