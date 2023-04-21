See How the new Corvette Z06 Compares to a Porsche 911 GT3

If you’re an enthusiast with money to burn, you won’t settle for any lowly base-model sports car. No, you want the best—the fastest and most capable cars to be had in the low-six-figure range. But how do you decide what to buy? Should you opt for European performance, with the Porsche 911 GT3, or would you rather save a few bucks and get yourself a V8-powered Corvette Z06? Well, the guys from SavageGeese are here to help you figure it out.

Jack and Mark are back with another incredibly in-depth comparison piece, looking over both cars from all perspectives: Interior and exterior design, mechanical and driving impressions, even lap times with a professional driver behind the wheel. If you’re comparing these two cars, you’re unlikely to find another match-up that’s quite as well-researched .

2023 Corvette Z06 vs Porsche GT3 | Pushed to the Limits

In typical SavageGeese fashion, the video is nearly 45 minutes long—every one of them worth watching. They leave no stone unturned in evaluating the capabilities, design, and general use of both cars. Those capabilities, in fact, can be both the rise and fall of the cars compared—engineering decisions that make one stand out on track may not be quite so wanted for street driving.

No one hits more details than the folks from SavageGeese, and their beautifully-shot videos are always a great way to welcome in the weekend. Kick back, relax, and let 45 minutes of painstakingly crafted video wash over you. Maybe it’ll even help you, the millionaire reading this, pick out your next car.