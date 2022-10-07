When the C8 Corvette Z06 was revealed, the internet went absolutely wild for it. More power than the last Z, from a naturally-aspirated engine that revved to 8,600 RPM? It had all the makings of a masterpiece. And, as the reviews have come out, it seems that’s exactly what Chevy built. But how did the company do it? What did it take to build that engine, to make the chassis accommodate it, and combine both into a package cohesive enough to sell?

If you want those answers, you’re in luck. The guys over at Savagegeese have put together a massive documentary on the creation of the new Z06, interviewing engineers, designers, and more to get the full picture of the car’s creation. It’s nearly an hour long, full of everything from interviews to first-drive impressions and track driving. And, oh yeah, that exhaust note.

2023 Corvette C8 Z06 | Making Cars Great Again

Few people on YouTube will go as in-depth on a car as the folks from Savagegeese, and their dedication always shows in the end product. This documentary is a prime example, with more detail and craftsmanship than you’re likely to find nearly anywhere else. You can always tell when someone really cares about what they’re making, and few care care more than these two.

Advertisement

So why not start your weekend with a viewing of the most intensive Z06 documentary on the internet? Grab some dinner, sit down in front of the TV, and learn all about the difficulties GM’s engineers faced in making a high-revving flat-plane supercar usable and comfortable as a daily driver. After all, that golf bag storage means nothing if you don’t want to take the car out to the course, right?