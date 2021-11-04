Ryan Tuerck, Formula Drift champion and New Hampshire enthusiast, has spent years chasing his ultimate car build: Front engine, rear wheel drive, and with the highest-revving, loudest screaming engine he can find. His last attempt, the Ferrari-powered GT4586, got close — but Tuerck wanted more. With the completion of his V10-powered Supra, he may have found it.

Advertisement

The Formula Supra, as the build is called, began last year with a standard 2020 Toyota Supra and a very special engine: The Judd GV4 four-liter V10. Judd V10s have won at historic tracks like Watkins Glen, Daytona, and Road America and have held their own at Le Mans. If that’s not impressive enough for you, just listen to that engine wail.

Over the past year, the Supra has been entirely gutted, acid dipped, and re-bodied in carbon fiber. That body kit, by HGK (and fellow Formula D competitor Kristaps Bluss), adds yet more width to the already-wide Supra — perfect for the wide tires Tuerck will need to take this Supra racing.

Tuerck and fabricator Dominic Biro did much of the work themselves at the Race Service garage in Los Angeles , occasionally reaching out to friends like Stephan Papadakis for truly in-depth jobs. With such a small team, it’s a wonder the Formula Supra was finished at all — let alone with such incredible attention to detail.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

The Judd V10's 750 horsepower reach the ground through a Holinger six-speed sequential transmission, a custom carbon driveshaft, and a rear differential out of a Ford Explorer. It’s this mix of high-dollar parts, junkyard scraps, and the mechanical ingenuity it takes to put them all together that makes Formula Drift (and FD-adjacent builds) so interesting.

Advertisement

The entire build series, from bone-stock Supra to V10 screamer, is on Ryan Tuerck’s YouTube channel. Much of it is filmed by Tuerck himself — holding the camera in one hand, and parts in the other. If you’ve got a spare eight hours, fourteen minutes, and 24 seconds, the series is an incredibly in-depth look at each component of the build. If not, the final reveal photos are available on Tuerck’s Instagram:

Advertisement

Despite its first appearance being at SEMA, the Formula Supra is truly built to be used rather than seen. Tuerck intends to take it road racing, but knowing his interests it’ll likely see some sideways action too (hopefully, in a controlled manner). Who knows, maybe he’ll even take another trip to our neck of the woods in it.