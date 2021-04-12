Rolls-Royce Says Skip The Backpack And Basket For Your Cullinan

Photo : Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce wants you to know that it’s a very practical carmaker. That it values livability above all, and that it has finally heard the cries of Cullinan owners who’ve clamored for a sliding luggage drawer beneath their trunk. The drawer is custom-ordered for clients and operated by a button to slide out for access to specific gear from food and drink utensils to tech gear.

It’s a motorized compartment that replaces a picnic basket or backpack that’s the difference between true sport utility vehicles and sport utility wannabes.

This is the new recreation module and hosting service drawer for the Cullinan:

The module fits into the Cullinan’s rear cargo area, beneath the floor. Don’t worry, the recreation module does not replace the jumper seats and cocktail table in the the Cullinan, or what Rolls refers to as the Viewing Suite.



No, this additional drawer fits beneath the trunk at the same time as the integrated lawn chairs. Because if it didn’t what’s the point, amirite? Choosing which sliding module for the trunk of your SUV to bring along is not something Cullinan drivers would appreciate.

Wait, never mind. Actually, it is, because Rolls-Royce encourages Cullinan drivers to buy more than one module for different activities. According to the luxe carmaker, the modules can fit most any gear needed “for specific hobbies and applications, from fly fishing, rock climbing, snowboarding or parascending to kite-boarding or base-jumping.” You know, the usual.



The modules are custom fitted. So, Rolls says you can buy any number of them and swap them out. These have a 48-liter capacity, which is decent, but I don’t know that the carmaker used the capacity efficiently in its advertisements.

For example, when Rolls showed off the Black Badge Cullinan, it used one recreation module to fit its photographer’s gear in the trunk, per the announcement:

To support the project, the marque developed a personalised Urban Photography Recreation Module, incorporating specialist equipment including a DJI Mavic Mini drone, 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro for image capture and editing on location. The Bespoke Collective of Designers, Engineers and Craftspeople also found room for Riccioni’s Sennheiser PXC550 MkII noise-cancelling headphones, Persol PO3225-S sunglasses and outerwear from streetwear brand Supreme.

Basically, Rolls put a laptop, tablet, headphones, sunglasses and a light jacket into a motorized drawer. A drone, too. I’m just going to save Cullinan drivers the trouble and drop a link to a backpack and Pelican case, which will do a better job for a lot less money. Of course, Rolls-Royce didn’t mention any pricing for the modules, but it can’t be less than the price of a bag and case.

If you really want practical, you can’t beat that. Now, if you want rich people practical, then sure, go crazy and slot picnic or photography gear into a ridiculous drawer in the trunk of your Rolls.



