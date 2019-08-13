Remember when Australia was populated with 3/4th-scale humans that made Austin A50s look colossal? Jason Torchinsky36 minutes agoFiled to: ImagesFiled to: Images3SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkRemember when Australia was populated with 3/4th-scale humans that made Austin A50s look colossal? Good times. Share This StoryAbout the authorJason TorchinskyJason TorchinskySenior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)EmailTwitterPosts