Remember how hard Ford had to fight to get people to think of the Torino as something other than a “balloonist’s car?” It’s one of the most famous cases of automotive typecasting. In fact, it wasn’t until Starsky and Hutch changed the show’s premise from two balloonists who fought crime to two cops who fought crime as part of their jobs that the Torino perception began to change.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)