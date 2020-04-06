Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
32
2

Remember how hard Ford had to fight to get people to think of the Torino as something other than a “balloonist’s car?” It’s one of the most famous cases of automotive typecasting. In fact, it wasn’t until Starsky and Hutch changed the show’s premise from two balloonists who fought crime to two cops who fought crime as part of their jobs that the Torino perception began to change. 

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The Tale Of When A Marine Mechanic Stole An A-4 Skyhawk For A Joyride Over California

The SR-71 Blackbird's Air Show Demo Was Both Sinister And Awkward

A New Hobby For You To Lose Yourself In While Boreantined

Car Companies Can Expect To Lose At Least $100 Billion