Ram Reportedly Showed an Electric Midsize Pickup Truck Concept to Dealers

It’s been more than 12 long years since Ram offered a midsize truck in its fleet (RIP Dakota) . Since then, midsize trucks from other manufacturers, like the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, Jeep Gladiator and Chevy Colorado, have made a real name for themselves, with no competition from Stellantis . But, a new report from Automotive News says a midsize Ram pickup may not be too far down the road — and it’s all-electric .

The outlet spoke with Randy Dye, a Stellantis dealer based in Florida who gave some insights into what was discussed at a recent dealer meeting hosted by Stellantis in Las Vegas. The group was reportedly shown an electric pickup truck concept that looked a hell of a lot like the Ram 1500 Revolution concept shown above – only smaller.

According to AutoNews, Ram CEO Mike Koval, Jr. reportedly told dealers that the midsize pickup concept would not be developed as another Revolution- branded truck. I suppose by the time it comes out, an electric pickup truck won’t exactly be viewed as “revolutionary.” Dye, who previously served as chairman of the Stellantis dealer council in 2022, thought the concept was “spectacular.”

Advertisement

“We’re going to be back in that [midsize] game,” Dye told AutoNews. “ Without a doubt, it looks like a Ram. I look at some of the other midsize offerings in the market, and I’m not going to pick on individual brands, but I don’t think they always favor their mother brand. The midsize ones have seemed to get away, and they don’t look the same. This is very much a Ram.”

Dye says the midsize Ram is just one of over 30 new products across numerous brands that were unveiled at the Stellantis dealer meeting — reportedly the first gathering of its kind in eight years. Dye went on to say that Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares explained where the automaker as a whole is heading, and discussed profitability in the age of EV production.

Other companies like General Motors and Toyota have also teased and talked about fully electric midsize pickup truck s. There’s no word on when Ram’s offering would be officially revealed, and there’s definitely no current public timetable for when it might hit dealers. One thing is for sure though: I f it looks like the Ram REV, it’s gonna be one handsome truck.