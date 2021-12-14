Toyota had a substantial press briefing today where president Akio Toyoda outlined the automaker’s plans for future electric vehicles. One of the many ideas revealed is this electric pickup, which could be a teaser for Toyota’s upcoming electric truck.

Toyota’s press conference was impressive for its sheer length. At short of two hours long, this thing is like the Snyder Cut of press conferences. Here’s the gist of it: Toyota isn’t making any revolutionary promises and the company is taking a pretty realistic approach to electrification.

Toyoda says that EVs “represent one of the most promising options” for achieving carbon neutrality. You’d think then that the company would announce that it’s going all electric by a certain year. Instead, Toyota will continue to experiment with fuel cell vehicles and plug-in hybrids while it also adds some electric cars to its lineup.

How many? Toyota says it wants to have 30 EV models across Toyota and Lexus by 2030, with more coming after.

Toyoda stood on stage with a bunch of show cars that showcase what this future could look like. There’s something for everyone in there from an adorable kei-class delivery van to crossovers of different sizes.



But let’s look at that back wall. Next to that off-roader is this “Pickup EV.” Toyota confirmed an electric pickup earlier this year with plans to have them on the road by 2025. We may be getting our first peek at what it could look like.

Unfortunately, like all of the other concepts in the showcase there’s no information accompanying the truck. I mean, “Pickup EV” isn’t what I’d call an inspiring name, either. But let’s take a look at it.

The truck appears to be sized like a Tacoma and it seems to feature a mix of Tacoma design while borrowing some from the new Tundra.

The fascia gets a pair of integrated fog lights like the Tundra and a front bumper that reminds me a bit of some mutton chops. The moustache of our old friend Hulk Hogan didn’t make the cut, and the grille area doesn’t encompass all of the truck’s face, either. I even see some 4Runner in there with those small grilles right below the headlights.

The side profile also seems to copy a lot of the Tundra’s homework.

The styling, ground clearance and chunky all-terrain tires suggest that this would also have some off-road capability, but again, we’re not given any information. If Toyota puts this into production, hopefully it leans into giving it some off-road chops like the Tacoma that it looks like. We’ve seen the wonders of what electric pickups can do with the Rivian R1T. If Toyota could make it an off-road beast for an affordable price, it could be a winner!

