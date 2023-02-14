Potential Battery Issue Halts Ford F-150 Lightning Production

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Over the past year, automakers have been struggling with making cars. This was apparent throughout 2022 with the sheer number of recalls issued for everyone from Honda to BMW. Now, Ford adds another production woe and has paused assembly of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck over a potential battery issue. As reported by Motor Authority:

“On Tuesday, Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg confirmed to Motor Authority that both a stop-build and an in-transit stop-ship order have been issued for the F-150 Lightning due to a potential battery issue. “The nature of the battery issue was not disclosed by the automaker. “Bergg said the potential issue was identified as part of Ford’s pre-delivery quality inspections. The automaker is unaware of any incidents or issues associated with this potential issue in the field with customer-owned trucks.”

The site adds that a stop sale order has not been issued for the electric trucks, and Ford insists that those models that are already on dealer lots are cleared and safe for sale.

The next step for Ford and its engineers will be to isolate the cause of the potential battery issue and uncover a fix for the problem. It has not yet outlined a timeline for this, or announced when production of the truck could get back under way.



Jalopnik has reached out to Ford for further details about the potential battery issue it is facing and will update this article with its response.

The F-150 Lightning, which began deliveries to customers early last year, is Ford’s first foray into the electric pickup truck game. On the market, it joins similar battery-powered trucks from the likes of Rivian and the GMC Hummer EV. Since hitting dealer lots, popularity of the F-150 Lightning has been through the roof, prompting long lead times, sky-high dealer demand and outrageous markups for anyone hoping to get their hands on the truck. A setback like this will surely make potential customers even more antsy to get one.

