Porsche Adds 500 Jobs As Taycan Orders Pour In

Photo: Porsche

Demand for the recently revealed 2020 Porsche Taycan has been strong. Porsche hired 1,500 more workers earlier this year to prep for its first year of production. Now that the car has been revealed, Porsche has hired 500 more workers to keep up with demand.

Porsche has labeled the Taycan a “job engine” now, claiming that it will add the jobs by the second quarter of next year for “flexibility” in increasing Taycan output as demand continues to grow. The company claims that there have been “more than 32,000 applications” from customers interested in purchasing Porsche’s first series production electric car, and Porsche is confident that annual sales of the Taycan will eventually outsell the iconic 911 model, which sells about 35,000 cars a year.

First year production of the Taycan is locked at just 20,000 units, which is why the 500 new jobs won’t be filled until next year as the company ramps up numbers to meet growing demand.

The 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo will start at $150,900 before any fees, and the Turbo S will start at $185,000. Both models have a base power output of 616 horsepower, though the Turbo can make up to 670 HP in overboost, and the Turbo S up to 750 HP in overboost. Porsche has yet to announced production range figures, but both cars come with a 93 kWh battery pack.

What’s also interesting is that Porsche explicitly highlighted this growth as proof that “e-mobility is by no means a job killer,” referring to some fears that the simplified nature of electric vehicles could potentially lead to less jobs. Porsche’s experience seemingly proves that this won’t be the case.