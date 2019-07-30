Image: Porsche

Porsche has already taken about 30,000 pre-orders for its all-electric sports sedan. The car has not yet been seen in final production specification, but simply the idea of an electric Porsche has people all over the world champing at the bit to get in line for one. The car won’t even be shown until September’s Frankfurt show, but Porsche has already increased scheduled production output for the sedan to 40,000 units annually in preparation for the surge.



Porsche set an initial target of 20,000 units, bumped that to 30,000 a few months ago, and has now further increased the number due to demand for the car. Porsche currently sells about 35,000 911s per year.

The aim is to put a fresh face in the EV performance sedan in the market to combat the aged Tesla Model S. Will the call of a more mainstream name with more long-term brand cachet be enough to sway the Tesla fans out of their American-made?

The Taycan is said to deliver over 600 horsepower to all four wheels, it will sprint to 60 in 3.5 seconds, and 120 in 12 seconds. Important for the anxious, the Porsche will have a range of around 300 miles, and will be able to replenish 80% of that in only 15 minutes with Porsche’s fast charging network. The price for the EV sedan has not yet been announced, but the going rumor is that it will undercut the base 911 with an entry at around $90,000.