With the exciting announcement of a revamped Porsche 911 earlier this year, the 992-generation car launched in Carrera S and Carrera 4S guise. After a few months of anxious waiting, we finally have the details on Porsche’s base model 911. The Carrera and Carrera Cabriolet were unveiled Monday afternoon, still with a starting price under the 6-figure barrier for the 379-horsepower rear-engined German sports machine.



The Carrera’s base price is $97,400, but it won’t be too difficult to tip the number over the $100 thousand line, as most cars will have option lists as long as my arm. The Carrera Cabriolet, by contrast, starts at $110,200 before options. And neither of those prices include the $1350 delivery cost.

Unlike prior generations, the rear-wheel drive Carrera and Carrera Cab will not have narrower fenders to differentiate it from the AWD models. Additionally, this time around the base models will only be visually differentiated by the exhaust tips; a single rectangular exit for the Carrera, and a pair of round tube exits for the Carrera S. The oval dual-exhaust shown below is the optional Sport Exhaust, which looks the same on all 911 models.

Power for the new entry-level 911 is essentially the same as the 991.2-generation’s twin-turbocharged flat six. With new turbochargers, the car is up a massive 9 horses to 379, and 331 lb-ft of torque.

With a reworked 8-speed PDK transmission, and more grip from larger/wider tires, the 992 Carrera is 2 tenths of a second quicker to sixty than the outgoing car, making the run in 4 seconds flat when equipped with Sport Chrono package. It’ll keep running all the way to 182 miles per hour.

This iteration of the new 911 chassis is another in a long list of upcoming, surely, including AWD versions of the non-S Carrera. If you want one, call your local Porsche dealer as they can be ordered now for delivery in early 2020.

