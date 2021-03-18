Pikes Peak: On The Edge Is Coming To Your TV Tonight

Gif : Pikes Peak: On The Edge

Pikes Peak is one of the oldest, greatest, most dangerous races in the world, and when there’s a new documentary about it, take note: Pikes Peak: On The Edge makes its debut on television tonight at 9 p.m. ET on MotorTrend TV.

The doc had been online on Motor Trend On Demand since mid December, but as a three-part series. Tonight’s program is slightly different, as my old boss (who happens to be one of the movie’s directors) Matt Hardigree explained over DM. Tonight’s version is one long documentary with commercial breaks.

I am spectacularly jazzed for this human-focused telling of the 2020 running, including some very familiar faces. That’s Robb Holland, who you’ve read on this site here more than once.

Gif : Pikes Peak: On The Edge

There are also many familiar faces behind the camera. The aforementioned Matt Hardigree is a former editor-in-chief of Jalopnik and directed the documentary with JF Musial, who has popped up on this site since 2007. You may remember him from Apex. Mike Spinelli, Jalopnik’s first editor-in-chief wrote the script, which was narrated by none other than Neko Case of standing on top of a Mercury Cougar with a sword fame.