You know the concept of the bucket list, right? Everything you want to do, see, or experience before you kick that proverbial bucket. We’ve talked about the cars you’d (regrettably) want to drive, but today there’s a new thought exercise for your list-making efforts: What’s the number one race you want to see before you die?

You can pick any race in the world — after all, what’s the cost of a plane ticket in comparison to the cold and infinite unknown — but it has to be something still running to this day. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, even goats are on the table for your one last race.

I had the pleasure of crossing that top spot off my list this past weekend, with a trip to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. After years of interest from afar, I finally got to see those big-aero cars run up that hill (deals with god presumably optional) live and in person. Unfortunately, however, that only added something new to the bucket list: See Pikes Peak more, and from more vantage points.

Pikes Peak earned that top spot for me due to its uniqueness . The altitude has a staggering effect on vehicles’ engines, meaning the dynamics of each car change as it climbs towards the finish. Adding that to a course already known for blind hairpins and hard-to-judge corners makes for a truly one-of-a-kind race event.

So, despite having seen it once, the top spot on my race-viewing bucket list is still Pikes Peak, but what’s yours? Do you have a desperate need to visit Le Mans for the 24 Hours, and bear witness to the most historic endurance race in the world, or would you rather visit the Irwindale House of Drift for a Formula D finals bout? Tell us your deepest race-spectating desires, and we’ll compile our favorites tomorrow.