Massachusetts State Police flew into action Wednesday morning when a pair of Canada Geese wandered across Route 128 during morning rush hour in the busy Boston suburb of Wakefield.



Traffic ceased its migration down the multi-lane road for over 20 minutes while officers attempted to convince the birds to peck it up and head home. Though there was plenty of honking, the flock of commuters weren’t too soar about the delay and kept grousing to a minimum.

Cops took a gander at the traffic hold up and immediately attempted to get the geese to shake a tail feather. The errant birds seemed too air-headed to understand their efforts and ducked all attempts to move them along , CBS News reports. In fact, the geese made the cops look like stone-cold turkeys just as a lark.

The officers seemed have no strategy for tackling the pair and were left to wing it in the middle of the morning rush. Their efforts seemed to only egg on the geese, which returned time and time again. Considering the poultry sum state cops are paid, it’s not surprising that wild geese wrangling isn’t part of police training. Such specializations don’t come cheep. These officers just weren’t high enough in the pecking order to pass this “emergency” down the line. When they’re fully-fledged senior officers, they’ll likely avoid such avian escapades.